Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Up to $174.56

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $174.56, but opened at $180.03. Datadog shares last traded at $181.76, with a volume of 9,348 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.55.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,246.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $1,092,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $14,953,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,842,777 shares of company stock valued at $464,577,250. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Datadog by 149.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 241,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,162,000 after purchasing an additional 144,748 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 45.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $3,695,000. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Datadog by 0.5% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 38,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 23.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 202,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after acquiring an additional 38,707 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

