Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $10.15 on Monday. Daseke has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Daseke by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after buying an additional 70,649 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 116,949 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

