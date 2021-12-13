DAOstack Hits One Day Trading Volume of $216,322.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. DAOstack has a market cap of $3.46 million and $216,322.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0706 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAOstack Coin Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

