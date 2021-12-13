Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Purchased by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 130.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Danimer Scientific accounts for approximately 1.1% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Danimer Scientific worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DNMR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 213,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 107,389 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Shares of DNMR opened at $12.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of -0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $66.30.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $139,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $460,200. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNMR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.