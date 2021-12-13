Dai (DAI) Market Cap Tops $6.46 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and $593.71 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00039221 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.20 or 0.00204888 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.