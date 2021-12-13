CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,389 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.2% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.17. 48,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,223,030. The company has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.45.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

