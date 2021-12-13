Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Gap Down to $37.59

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.59, but opened at $35.91. Cutera shares last traded at $36.40, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $672.49 million, a PE ratio of 91.69 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.63 per share, with a total value of $49,182.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,508 shares of company stock valued at $233,683. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cutera by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cutera by 7.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cutera by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cutera by 629.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Cutera by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period.

About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

