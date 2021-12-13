Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Gap Down to $37.59

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.59, but opened at $35.91. Cutera shares last traded at $36.40, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.
The stock has a market capitalization of $672.49 million, a PE ratio of 91.69 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.
In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.63 per share, with a total value of $49,182.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,508 shares of company stock valued at $233,683. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cutera by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cutera by 7.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cutera by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cutera by 629.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Cutera by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period.
About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
