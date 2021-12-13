CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Tops $16.59 on Top Exchanges

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $126,340.36 and $179.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for about $16.59 or 0.00033827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00059084 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.21 or 0.08141775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00079043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49,061.29 or 1.00056371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002682 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

