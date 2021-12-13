CryptoSoul (SOUL) Market Capitalization Hits $1.24 Million

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 13th. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $380.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.16 or 0.00165467 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002896 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00019639 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.21 or 0.00495814 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00055860 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000481 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

