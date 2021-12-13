Cryptocean Reaches Market Cap of $16.78 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00004285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $16.78 million and approximately $318,029.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cryptocean

CRON is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

