Crowny Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.40 Million (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Crowny has a total market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $337,691.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00056559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.34 or 0.08102789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00078245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,188.79 or 1.00212930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00054250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002688 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

