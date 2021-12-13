Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after buying an additional 1,588,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 33.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,369,000 after buying an additional 1,320,474 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $173,937,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,231,000 after buying an additional 658,562 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $193.21 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.93.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.58%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

