CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $198.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $168.67 and a one year high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.27 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total value of $1,156,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,296 shares of company stock worth $41,929,288. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.96.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

