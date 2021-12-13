Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,896 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,163,755 shares of company stock worth $122,160,396 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $103.91 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $116.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STX. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

