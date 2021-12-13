Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,411,000 after acquiring an additional 444,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,344,000 after acquiring an additional 238,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,793,000 after acquiring an additional 31,545 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,199,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,603,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,127,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,349 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $80.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.07 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $126,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,711 shares of company stock valued at $9,571,509 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

