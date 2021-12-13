Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $253,058,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $70,239,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 2,104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,870,000 after acquiring an additional 434,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,101,000 after acquiring an additional 406,942 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXF opened at $176.75 on Monday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $94.55 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.82 and its 200-day moving average is $158.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

