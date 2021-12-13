Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POWI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,435,000 after acquiring an additional 234,574 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116,129 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 418.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 115,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 413,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,943,000 after purchasing an additional 112,253 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $87.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.00. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POWI. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,730. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

