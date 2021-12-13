Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Hibbett Sports worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 72.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 192.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Hibbett Sports news, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,100 shares of company stock worth $506,580 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $74.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.82. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.92.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

