Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.91.

NYSE:MHK opened at $178.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.85 and its 200 day moving average is $189.10. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

