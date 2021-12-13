Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 890 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,796 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,315,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 164,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,712,000 after buying an additional 66,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 50,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,800. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

