Critical Review: Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) vs. Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Financial Institutions pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Financial Institutions has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Simmons First National has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Financial Institutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Financial Institutions and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions 34.20% 15.57% 1.36% Simmons First National 31.64% 9.38% 1.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Financial Institutions and Simmons First National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Simmons First National 0 3 0 0 2.00

Simmons First National has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.88%. Given Simmons First National’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than Financial Institutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Financial Institutions and Simmons First National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions $204.48 million 2.48 $38.33 million $4.41 7.26 Simmons First National $1.01 billion 3.42 $254.90 million $2.54 11.84

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Financial Institutions. Financial Institutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simmons First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Financial Institutions has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Financial Institutions beats Simmons First National on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Warsaw, NY.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The firm also offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits, and specialized products and services, such as credit cards, trust and fiduciary services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance and small business administration. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.