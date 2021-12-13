Critical Comparison: BAB (BABB) & The Competition

BAB (OTCMKTS: BABB) is one of 70 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BAB to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. BAB pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Eating places” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 60.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares BAB and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 13.91% 18.52% 12.23% BAB Competitors 4.60% -36.87% 1.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BAB and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $2.37 million -$70,000.00 13.34 BAB Competitors $1.53 billion $103.72 million 13.62

BAB’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BAB has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB’s rivals have a beta of -8.57, suggesting that their average share price is 957% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BAB and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A BAB Competitors 843 4498 5239 190 2.44

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 17.48%. Given BAB’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BAB has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

BAB Company Profile

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

