Critical Analysis: Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fastly has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

47.4% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Fastly shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Fastly shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Fastly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics -5.04% 10.83% 9.55% Fastly -62.16% -17.85% -9.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Grid Dynamics and Fastly, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Fastly 1 6 1 0 2.00

Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus target price of $29.33, indicating a potential downside of 24.44%. Fastly has a consensus target price of $45.29, indicating a potential upside of 11.98%. Given Fastly’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fastly is more favorable than Grid Dynamics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Fastly’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics $111.28 million 22.76 -$12.60 million ($0.18) -215.65 Fastly $290.87 million 16.34 -$95.93 million ($1.83) -22.10

Grid Dynamics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fastly. Grid Dynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fastly, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Fastly on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture. Grid Dynamics Holdings was founded by Victoria Livschitz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc. provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

