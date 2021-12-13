Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Up to $23.83

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.83, but opened at $24.75. Cricut shares last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 1,105 shares traded.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 309,022 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,558,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,823,885 shares of company stock worth $48,919,772 and sold 131,449 shares worth $3,336,876.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $1,588,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $752,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

