Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Up to $23.83

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.83, but opened at $24.75. Cricut shares last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 1,105 shares traded.
CRCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 309,022 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,558,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,823,885 shares of company stock worth $48,919,772 and sold 131,449 shares worth $3,336,876.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $1,588,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $752,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
