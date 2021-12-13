Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,342 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 627,141 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $178,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,786,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 59,142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,919 shares of company stock worth $1,263,617. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $269.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.05 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

