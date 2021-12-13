Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 1,512 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 17.0% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Chevron by 4.7% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 56,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $118.34 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

