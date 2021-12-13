Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,817,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 62,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,064,000.

Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock opened at $51.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $54.79.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.