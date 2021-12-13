Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Invests $521,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $209.11 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The stock has a market cap of $181.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.22 and a 200-day moving average of $200.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.52.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

