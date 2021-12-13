Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,321,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ball by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 78,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,983 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 70,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball stock opened at $93.50 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

