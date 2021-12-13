Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $56.10 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40.

