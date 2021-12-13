Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Regions Financial by 93.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after purchasing an additional 874,226 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $40,272,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 241.7% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 238,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 168,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RF. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.