Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 1,736 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $53.25 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $61.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average of $55.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

