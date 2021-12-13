Credits Price Tops $0.0249 on Top Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. In the last week, Credits has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $249,950.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000525 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

