Credit Suisse Group Raises Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target to $44.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $50.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 43.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,137,000 after purchasing an additional 359,717 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

