Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target Increased to €73.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from €72.00 ($80.90) to €73.00 ($82.02) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Covestro from €61.00 ($68.54) to €53.00 ($59.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of Covestro stock opened at $29.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Covestro has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Covestro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Analysts forecast that Covestro will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

