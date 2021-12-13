Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) versus ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Head to Head Review

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Coupang alerts:

This table compares Coupang and ThredUp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $11.97 billion 3.92 -$474.89 million N/A N/A ThredUp $186.01 million 7.63 -$47.88 million N/A N/A

ThredUp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupang.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang -7.19% -81.85% -12.15% ThredUp -28.00% -52.77% -17.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Coupang and ThredUp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 4 3 0 2.43 ThredUp 0 2 10 0 2.83

Coupang currently has a consensus target price of $45.86, suggesting a potential upside of 71.36%. ThredUp has a consensus target price of $27.09, suggesting a potential upside of 86.06%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Coupang.

Summary

ThredUp beats Coupang on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.