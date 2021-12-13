Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 534 ($7.08).

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Countryside Properties to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.23) to GBX 450 ($5.97) in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 585 ($7.76) to GBX 520 ($6.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.37) to GBX 510 ($6.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.43) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, insider John W. Martin bought 47,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of £199,920.27 ($265,111.09).

Shares of CSP stock traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 454.60 ($6.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,220,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,697. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 471.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 501.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The company has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50. Countryside Properties has a one year low of GBX 403 ($5.34) and a one year high of GBX 579.50 ($7.68).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

