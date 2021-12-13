Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $535.00 to $560.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Costco Wholesale traded as high as $561.27 and last traded at $558.82, with a volume of 6323444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $524.33.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on COST. Cowen upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.38.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $246.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $501.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.