Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $531.38.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST opened at $558.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $501.71 and a 200 day moving average of $451.90. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $561.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 204.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,407 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.