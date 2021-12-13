Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 735 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $558.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $501.71 and its 200-day moving average is $451.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $561.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.38.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

