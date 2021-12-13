Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price increased by Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CNM has been the topic of several other reports. Truist assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a peer perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $31.93.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

