Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Receives $28.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 113.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,060,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 472,415 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 34.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,365,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,167,000 after purchasing an additional 347,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,947,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,688,000 after purchasing an additional 212,688 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 140.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 186,476 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLB traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.51. 3,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,682. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 3.06. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.