Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $984,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,605,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $473.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $476.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $453.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

