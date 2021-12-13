Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $170,000 Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $75.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.15. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $78.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.35%.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.