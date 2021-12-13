Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 1,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.43.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $117.21 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.34 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

