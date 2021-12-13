Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $32.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $36.86.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,983.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

