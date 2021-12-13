Contrasting Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC) & Its Peers

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ: ISSC) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Innovative Solutions and Support to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Solutions and Support 21.98% 24.23% 21.29% Innovative Solutions and Support Competitors -3.20% -2.56% 6.40%

22.6% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Innovative Solutions and Support has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Solutions and Support’s peers have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Solutions and Support 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovative Solutions and Support Competitors 332 1450 2351 76 2.52

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 8.15%. Given Innovative Solutions and Support’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innovative Solutions and Support has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Solutions and Support $23.05 million $3.27 million 22.00 Innovative Solutions and Support Competitors $2.01 billion $188.71 million 26.37

Innovative Solutions and Support’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Solutions and Support. Innovative Solutions and Support is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Innovative Solutions and Support peers beat Innovative Solutions and Support on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers. It supplies integrated flight management systems, flat panel display systems, integrated standby units and advanced global positioning system receivers that enable reduced carbon footprint navigation. The company was founded by Geoffrey S. M. Hedrick on February 12, 1988 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

