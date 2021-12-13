Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 50.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 35.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 509 shares of company stock worth $37,333. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $82.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average is $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $82.79. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

