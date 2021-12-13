Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to announce sales of $131.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.40 million and the lowest is $123.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $161.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year sales of $595.30 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $622.23 million, with estimates ranging from $610.10 million to $635.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of CMTL opened at $24.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $646.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $142,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

