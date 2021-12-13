Comparing Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) & 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF)

Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) and 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elementis and 5N Plus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elementis $751.30 million 1.37 -$67.00 million N/A N/A 5N Plus $177.19 million 0.83 $2.19 million N/A N/A

5N Plus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elementis.

Risk and Volatility

Elementis has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 5N Plus has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Elementis and 5N Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elementis N/A N/A N/A 5N Plus -0.38% 2.10% 1.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Elementis and 5N Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elementis 0 0 0 0 N/A 5N Plus 0 0 3 0 3.00

5N Plus has a consensus price target of $4.42, indicating a potential upside of 145.37%. Given 5N Plus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than Elementis.

Summary

5N Plus beats Elementis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products. The Coatings segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and additives for industrial finishes, architectural coatings, construction, adhesives and sealants, inks, colorant dispersions, and specialty applications. The Talc segment produces and supplies talc for use in plastics, paints and coatings, food and pharmaceuticals, ceramics, polyester putties, paper, and pulp sectors. The Chromium segment produces chromium chemicals, such as chromic oxide, chromic acid, chrome sulfate, sodium dichromate, and sodium sulfate for use in pigments, cosmetics, refractories, chrome metal production, metal and plastic finishing, wood treatment, leather tanning, trivalent metal finishing, coatings, and metal passivation, as well as for making detergents, glasses, papers, and starches. The Energy segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and additives for oil and gas drilling, lubrication, and stimulation activities. It also offers personal care products, waxes, additives and resins, organoclays, colourants, and other specialty additives. Elementis plc was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus, Inc. engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries. The Eco-Friendly Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as pharmaceutical, healthcare, animal feed additive, catalytic and extractive, as well as various industrial materials. The company was founded by Jacques L’Écuyer and Marc Suys on June 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

